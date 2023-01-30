'Gordon will have to earn the support of Newcastle fans'

Eddie Howe has backed new signing Anthony Gordon to be a success at Newcastle United, but says he will have to earn the support from fans.

Magpies supporters had split opinions on the 21-year-old forward, who completed a £40m move to St James' Park on Sunday.

Howe said: "I think he will give us a lot. He’s a young player with huge attributes and huge potential to have a big impact on our season. He’s a very quick, dynamic player. The best is yet to come from him, but he can add something different for us and I’m delighted to get him.

"We are getting someone that is fiercely determined, ambitious. I think he’s got a nice balance between confidence and knowing there are areas to improve in his game. I’ve got no doubts about his character.

"We’ve done a lot of research. There is always a risk with every signing, because you never quite know until you have worked with a player how the dynamic will be, but we have tracked him for a long long time - since the early days at Everton and his loan spell that he had. We know the player and I am really pleased he is now part of our team.

"I believe he will fit our style of play so when you look at the work ethic he delivers for the team he is an incredible athlete. He’s got the ability to run box to box at very high speed. He’s got good endurance levels and a real good turn of pace as well, so he has the athletic durability we want in our wide players.

"He has the work-rate and the passion that Newcastle supporters will feed off, so I do see it as being a good mix. But Anthony will have to prove that and earn that support."

While Howe is excited about what Gordon can bring, he won't be in a rush to force him into his squad.

He added: "He will be keen to play. He is coming to a team that has done consistently well for a long period of time so I will not be in a hurry to make too many changes to the team. But I will go off what I see and try to pick my strongest team."