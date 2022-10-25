James Jones, We Are West Ham, external

While there has been a significant improvement in performances from West Ham over the past few weeks, including the 2-0 win over Bournemouth on Monday, there is one issue that has held us back at stages this term.

The 1-0 defeat at Liverpool wouldn't have come as much of a surprise to most, but looking back, it was a huge opportunity missed. Aside from the hosts' well-documented struggles, we had more than enough chances to take something from the game.

Missing a penalty doesn't help, but we had eight shots on goal at Anfield, a number bettered only by Manchester City (16) among teams to have gone there so far this term.

We had chances but failed to make them count - and that's been the story on several occasions this season. Just 11 goals scored in 12 games isn't good enough.

Our xG (expected goals) for the season is 17.68. To put it into context, only Wolves have underperformed their xG more.

David Moyes needed to find a way of improving this quickly. Hopefully, the win over Bournemouth is the start and we continue climbing the table back to where we've been competing over the past two seasons - the top six.