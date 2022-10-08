Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl speaking to BBC Sport: "The quality you are facing, this is what I was expecting. They changed their shape and we had more problems today to press them high.

"They showed the difference between these two teams. I am not unhappy with the effort and bravery we showed. Not with the ball though, we played too risky. The problems in the first half came after losing the ball in possession.

"We made a step back, possession is not usually an issue. But overall we tried to stay brave and give the players something to work on.

"We tried to be brave, this is what you need to do. As I said our possession was not good enough. To get something you need to play the perfect game. The gap is too big. Teams come here with more quality than we have and concede six goals or more."

[On his future] "I will not be here next week, because next week we play at home.

"It is not my decision to make.

"Since I've come here, and it's been nearly four years now, we have been fighting for results. The problem is not here today, it's from other weeks where we did not get enough points.

"As long as I'm here [we will still fight]."