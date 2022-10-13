Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus has been rested for the Europa League game at Bodo/Glimt.

The Brazilian got a bang on his head in Sunday's win over Liverpool.

"We felt that with everything he's been through in the last few weeks that it would be better for him to stay at home," said boss Mikel Arteta.

Utility man Oleksandr Zinchenko (muscular) and midfielders Emile Smith Rowe (groin) and Mohamed Elneny (hamstring) are all injured.

Arsenal provisional squad: Ramsdale, Turner, Cedric, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel,Holding, Saliba, Tierney, Xhaka, Lokonga, Partey, Smith, Vieira, Saka, Marquinhos, Odegaard, Nelson, Martinelli, Nketiah.