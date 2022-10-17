Cameron: Ramadani the unsung hero. The motor keeping it moving and getting flair players on the ball. Home games have been great. Away games are the monkey on the back.

Norman: Aberdeen have the potential to score lots of goals regardless of the opposition, if we can get the consistency right we will no doubt be a top 3 team.

Duncan: Great to see Connor Barron back playing. Game went as expected, contain Hearts first half, then secure the points in the second half. Overall a great three points and some good football and attitude.