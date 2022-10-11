Tottenham boss A﻿ntonio Conte said Dejan Kulusevski is "almost ready" to return, but Wednesday's Champions League game against Eintracht Frankfurt comes too soon for the midfielder.

I﻿n his pre-match news conference, Conte gave a fitness update and said: "Deki started to have a little part in training with us, but is not available for tomorrow.

"Lucas Moura is available despite having only two or three training sessions. Tomorrow, he is with us and he will be on the bench.

"I think Deki is almost ready. Yesterday, he had an MRI and it was really, really positive. I spoke to the doctors and they said tomorrow we would have 5% of risk. I don't want to take risk because Deki is an important player for us. It would be stupid.

"We need patience and we've faced this situation without him well. Against Everton, I think he will be able to play."

S﻿purs are on a run of three games in seven days and Conte said getting players back from injury and keeping them fit is a big challenge for clubs playing in Europe.

H﻿e said: "To play every three days is a big effort and you have to manage the situation in the best possible way.

"You have to make rotations, but at the same time you know you have to get results - otherwise there is a lot of criticism. Fingers crossed we'll have all the players available to try to make rotations with great balance.

"It’s important in every game to have good balance. When you rotate a lot you don't want to lose your identity. This is the most important thing for every team."