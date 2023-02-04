Analysis: Brighton 1-0 Bournemouth

Matthew Howarth, BBC Sport

Brighton have an impressive track record of unearthing talented but little-known players, and they appear to have struck gold yet again with Japanese livewire Kaoru Mitoma.

The 25-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Union Saint-Gilloise in Belgium, didn't have one of his better games against Bournemouth but struck the only goal of the contest three minutes from time to consolidate the Seagulls' place in the top six.

Mitoma has six goals in nine appearances across all competitions and is now the club's joint-top scorer this season along with Alexis Mac Allister, Pascal Groß, and Leandro Trossard.

Moises Caicedo was left on the bench by manager Roberto de Zerbi but received a rousing reception when he came on in the second half, suggesting that Brighton fans have already forgiven the Ecuadorian for trying to force a move away from the club in January.