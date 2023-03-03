Martindale banks on home form to halt resurgent Hibs

Livingston boss David Martindale is impressed by Hibs' resurgence under Lee Johnson, but is determined to halt their momentum and steer his side back into the top six on Saturday.

After a sticky start to his Easter Road reign, Johnson now has Hibs fourth and unbeaten in six league games.

"We're at home and we're capable of taking points off anyone at home,” said Martindale.

"Hibs at Easter Road is a different football team to Hibs at Livingston, and that's probably because we're just a little bit stronger at home.

"Lee's done a good job and he's on a trajectory where he's on a good run of form. It was tough for him at the start but he seems to have turned that round.

"There are players who have come into the club in January and bedded in fairly well.

“He brought summer recruits in who didn't hit the ground running but they've now had that bedding-in period.

“With Lee himself coming into Scottish football, I think you can see now that they've had that adaptation period that Hibs are in a much better place."