Manchester United's heavy defeat to Liverpool on Sunday was an "aberration" rather than a symptom of a wider problem.

That's according to sport psychologist Dr Paul McCarthy, who was speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Research suggests that worldwide home teams win 60% of their games, so a loss is not to be unexpected but, McCarthy suggested defeats of this manner are "coordination losses".

"Teams have set patterns, roles, duties on the pitch and under enough stress, they are easily broken," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Nicky Campbell.

"It will be an aberration rather than a pattern of behaviour, which will make it easier to deal with in the weeks that follow."

When asked about there being a point of no return in games of this nature, McCarthy said: "Its difficult at that point, it's difficult for you to trust the players beside you fulfilling their role and being clear on their role.

"When you’re chasing the game you're often taking greater risks in an attempt to come back and win, which leaves you exposed.

"This is why when teams are in this position [losing by multiple goals] they’re likely to concede more, and with the home advantage that likelihood increases."