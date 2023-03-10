Shamoon Hafez, BBC Sport

An Everton supporters' campaigning group have written an open letter to non-executive director Graeme Sharp, urging communication with the fans and asking for "real leadership", with the prospect of relegation continuing to "haunt" the club.

Former Toffees striker Sharp is a club legend, winning two league titles, the FA Cup and the European Cup Winners' Cup and is the club's second-highest scorer with 159 goals.

But he has come under fire in a chaotic campaign which sees the club battling against relegation once more, lying 18th in the table, and dialogue between supporters and the board breaking down.

NSNOW, external have highlighted four major points which include:

Sharp "accepting responsibility" as a non-executive director, with the need to "fill the leadership vacuum".

A formal request for "immediate communication" on certain allegations, such as CEO Denise Barrett-Baxendale being put in a headlock, external by a supporter as she left Goodison Park after a game earlier this season.

A request to majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri to strengthen the board.

The addition of further non-executive directors to "broaden the board’s expertise".

They added in the letter to Sharp: "As you must be fully aware, relegation would be absolutely catastrophic for the club, the fans and for the city of Liverpool.

"There would be a fire sale of our better players, and we would be left without a viable squad for the Championship or the financial resources to rebuild it, given FFP limitations and the cost of completing the new stadium.

"The role of a non-executive director is an important and demanding one involving acting independently and challenging the direction and performance of the company and its board in the interests of the company’s shareholders.

"It carries significant legal obligations."

Everton face Brentford at home on Saturday and further protests have been planned by fans before the 15:00 GMT kick-off.