Manager Graham Potter says he can understand the frustrations of some Chelsea supporters as they continue to struggle for form and results.

Their most recent Premier League outing was a 1-0 home defeat by bottom club Southampton, leaving the Blues without a win in four league games.

"Supporters care, so when they're upset they make their feelings known and we expect that. It would be naïve of myself to think that's not a fair response," said Potter, whose side are 10th going into Sunday's match at Tottenham.

"I've had a lot of support from the supporters as well. While everyone would agree that we're not happy with the current situation and position, there's a lot of people that also recognise where we're at and what the challenges have been for us.

"In the meantime, I know there's nothing I can say to make the supporters, if they are against us, with us. The solution is you have to win football matches.

"If you're Chelsea and you lose 1-0 at home to Southampton who are bottom of the league, you expect fans to voice their criticism and that's fair, that's completely OK. You've got to hold both positions; results haven't been good enough, 1-0 at home to Southampton isn't good enough and you're entitled to be angry, but my response is I think there are also things that are a contributing factor to that result as well."

Asked if there is anything he would say to fans and if he would urge them to be patient, Potter said: "My actions have got to convince them, the team has got to convince them and we've got to win football matches because there's nothing I can say."