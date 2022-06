After starting their season with a trip to newly promoted Bournemouth, Villa host Everton on 13 August weekend in their first home game of 2022-23.

The first West Midlands derby against Wolves of the season is on 2 January at Villa Park, with the reverse fixture at Molineux on 6 May.

Steven Gerrard's side host Liverpool on Boxing Day and see out the season with a trip to Anfield on the final day.