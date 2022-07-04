The Fulham players are now back at Motspur Park to begin their preparations for a return to Premier League football in August.

With a swathe of intriguing pre-season fixtures on the horizon, what are you hoping to see from Marco Silva's side?

Saturday, 16 July - Nice v Fulham, Faro - 20:15 BST

Sunday, 17 July - Benfica v Fulham, Faro - 20:15 BST

Sunday, 24 July - Estoril Praia v Fulham, Estoril - 18:00 BST

Sunday, 31 July - Fulham v Villareal, Craven Cottage - 15:00 BST

Which young players should get the chance to impress the boss?

