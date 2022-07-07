Boyhood West Ham supporter Flynn Downes summed up his move to the club by stating “I feel like I am dreaming”.

The 23-year-old, signed from Swansea on an initial five-year deal, said: “It’s been my dream since I was a little boy to join this club - it’s an absolute privilege.

“This is my club, so I couldn’t be more delighted.

“I want to be the best I can be and this feels like the perfect opportunity to test myself against the very best players in the Premier League.

“Players have come to West Ham from the Championship and progressed to international honours. That’s something you can’t ignore. The manager’s track record of bringing players through was a big motivation in me joining the club.

“I’m so grateful for the opportunity to be a West Ham player. It's surreal to have joined my boyhood club. I feel like I'm dreaming."

Downes, who came through the ranks at Ipswich, played 32 times for Swansea in the Championship last season.

He is West Ham’s third summer signing, following deals for goalkeeper Alphonse Areola and defender Nayef Aguerd.