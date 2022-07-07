Postecoglou happy Celtic 'made their mark'
Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou was pleased with his side's start to pre-season as they handed out a 7-0 thumping to Wiener Viktoria.
Regardless of the occasion, the Australian was happy his players "made a mark" in Austria.
"Obviously we have just started pre-season," Postecoglou told Celtic TV. "The boys who played today were the ones who came in earlier and have an extra week under their belt.
"They've had a good couple of days here. We are not going into these friendly games feeling fresh because we are pushing the boys hard.
"Considering all that I think the intent and effort was good, particularly in the first half."
🗣 “These games are about everything - your fitness, playing our football, the standards we set, everything’s included."— Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) July 7, 2022
Ange Postecoglou: First game of pre-season was positive but the 𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤 just begins.✊#WVICEL | #SuccessNeverRests | #COYBIG🍀