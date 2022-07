Reports suggest Rangers are ready to tempt fellow Scottish Premiership side St Mirren into selling youngster Dylan Reid.

The Daily Record, external state the Govan club are set to "make a six-figure move" for the midfielder, who made history as St Mirren's youngest debutant when he came on in a 3-0 defeat at Ibrox last year.

The report also says the 17-year-old will go straight into the Rangers B-team if a deal is secured.