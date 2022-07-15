Dons teenager Milne pens new contract
- Published
Aberdeen have announced youth product Jack Milne has signed a new three-year deal at the club.
The 19-year-old defender was handed his first-team debut in the League Cup at Peterhead last weekend and also featured in Wednesday's win over Dumbarton.
"I’ve been really pleased with the way Jack has approached pre-season," Pittodrie boss Jim Goodwin said.
"He is a good athlete, with strong physical attributes, exactly the qualities we are looking for in our defenders."
Skip twitter post
🔴 Aberdeen FC debut.— Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) July 15, 2022
⚪️ First senior appearance at Pittodrie.
🔴 New three-year contract.
A good week for Jack Milne! pic.twitter.com/cqPkmSCAUN
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post