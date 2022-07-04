Woodburn not returning to Hearts

Ex-Hearts loanee Ben Woodburn won't be returning to the club this window after the attacking midfielder penned a one-year-deal with English Championship side Preston.

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at Tynecastle from Liverpool, and reports suggested manager Robbie Neilson wanted to make that move permanent.

But the Wales international will instead play his football at Deepdale next term.

Skip twitter post
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.