Woodburn not returning to Hearts
- Published
Ex-Hearts loanee Ben Woodburn won't be returning to the club this window after the attacking midfielder penned a one-year-deal with English Championship side Preston.
The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at Tynecastle from Liverpool, and reports suggested manager Robbie Neilson wanted to make that move permanent.
But the Wales international will instead play his football at Deepdale next term.
✍️ 𝗪𝗲𝗹𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗗𝗲𝗲𝗽𝗱𝗮𝗹𝗲, 𝗕𝗲𝗻!— Preston North End FC (@pnefc) July 4, 2022
Preston North End are delighted to confirm the signing of Ben Woodburn on a one-year deal, with the club having the option of an extra year.
Full details ➡️ https://t.co/aYANFCUR5h#pnefc pic.twitter.com/mmqsZcP676
