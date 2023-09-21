Tottenham's buy-back clause for striker Harry Kane is believed to just give them first refusal if the 30-year-old England captain was to return to the Premier League, rather than setting a transfer fee. (Daily Mail), external

Any return to Spurs is likely to rest on whether Kane thinks he can work with chairman Daniel Levy again. (Telegraph), external

Meanwhile, Spurs are ready to offer South Korea forward Son Heung-min a new deal to extend his stay in north London past 2025. (90min), external

Want more transfer news? Read Thursday's full gossip column