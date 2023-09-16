Sean McGill, BBC Sport Scotland

Simply Malky Mackay, will demand more from his players in front of their own fans.

Jordan White's missed chances in the first period were the only time the home support had cause to get excited beyond Simon Murray's goal as County stuttered in attack rather than motoring beyond their delayed opposition.

County have talent in forward areas, boasting multiple players who have proven they can score goals at a decent rate in the Premiership. They might not score at every opportunity - as shown by White - but if they manage to create enough chances, their strikers should do the business this season.

One positive continues to be the revelation of Connor Randall in his new midfield berth, battling intensely throughout in a fierce attempt to keep his side in the ascendency.