Chris Sutton is making predictions for all 380 Premier League matches again this season, against a variety of guests.

His opponent for this weekend's fixtures is Afro-pop star Midas the Jagaban, who supports Manchester United.

Sutton's prediction: 2-0

Crystal Palace could be without defender Marc Guehi, who picked up an injury playing in England's win over Scotland on Tuesday.

The Eagles will still be very well organised without him, and they carry a threat through Eberechi Eze, but I fancy Aston Villa here.

Villa's results have been up and down so far this season, but both their defeats have come on the road. They are at home here and I am expecting them to both win and keep a clean sheet.

Midas the Jagaban's prediction: Both teams are evenly matched. 1-1

