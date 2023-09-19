Man City 3-1 Red Star Belgrade: Key stats

Manchester City are unbeaten in their last 27 home games in the Champions League (W25 D2) since a 1-2 defeat to Lyon in September 2018.

City had 37 shots in this match – the most by a team in a Champions League game since Real Madrid v Roma in March 2016 (also 37).

Rodri has scored in his last two appearances in the Champions League, after netting just one goal across his first 47 games in the competition.