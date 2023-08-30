Aberdeen chasing 'one or two more' new signings
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has told the club's fans they are is still hoping for one or two more additions before the transfer window closes at 23:00 BST on Friday. (Press & Journal), external
Hacken winger Ibrahim Sadiq will face Aberdeen on Thursday despite a potential transfer from the Swedish club. (Press & Journal), external
Midfielder Jamie McGrath says he turned down offers from the United States and India to join Aberdeen after his release by Wigan Athletic. (Press & Journal), external
