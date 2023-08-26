'Against a more clinical side United may not have won'
Nedum Onuoha, Former Manchester City defender on Final Score
You could say Nottingham Forest got off to an almost too perfect start, but I'd rather just be scoring anyway.
They forced Manchester United to play in a different way, got two goals themselves, and had chances to get more. Awoniyi was a good ball carrier up top for them.
In fairness, Forest gave a good account of themselves today.
Manchester United were made to step up by their fans today. With a 75,000 strong crowd, at home to a struggling side, they were forced to fight back.
If that had been against a side with a better away record than Forest, and a side who are more clinical up front, then things could have been different.