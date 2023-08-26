You could say Nottingham Forest got off to an almost too perfect start, but I'd rather just be scoring anyway.

They forced Manchester United to play in a different way, got two goals themselves, and had chances to get more. Awoniyi was a good ball carrier up top for them.

In fairness, Forest gave a good account of themselves today.

Manchester United were made to step up by their fans today. With a 75,000 strong crowd, at home to a struggling side, they were forced to fight back.

If that had been against a side with a better away record than Forest, and a side who are more clinical up front, then things could have been different.