Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Daniel Farke has been speaking to the media before his side take on Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Here is the best of what the Leeds boss has had to say:

Djed Spence and Glen Kamara should be available to him after signing this week but Illia Gruev is awaiting a visa so it is a race against time.

Mateo Joseph and Ian Poveda are back in contention for a return to the bench after injury. Sam Byram and Dan James remain sidelined.

Farke says he is "pretty confident" of keeping hold of Crysencio Summerville, Luis Sinisterra, and Willy Gnonto for tomorrow ahead of tonight's transfer deadline but added: "In football I cannot give 100% guarantees."

Farke says the club will stay "awake" until the window shuts with regards to bringing in a new left-back.

He says he is "really pleased with our signings in the last few days", adding: "A brilliant piece of business with Spence. He's proved at this level he can be outstanding. Happy with the two signings in midfield. It was obvious we needed to strengthen. It's a massive help for Archie Gray and Ethan Ampadu. It's definitely good business."

Farke says Leeds have "a group of players who are desperate to play for this shirt".

He added: "We are in a solid position but I could not have predicted the squad would look like this eight weeks ago."

The manager says he is "looking forward to the international break", adding: "That's definitely for sure, not the phone going 1000 times a day. It's exhausting but I'm not complaining. I lead a privileged life."

Get Leeds content sent direct to you