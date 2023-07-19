European football a key factor in 'ambitious' Harbottle's move to Hibs

Hibernian’s new signing Riley Harbottle said he’d “be stupid not to jump at the chance” to play for the Easter Road club.

The 22-year-old centre-back left Nottingham Forest and signed a three-year deal with Hibs on Tuesday.

“I couldn’t turn down the opportunity to play for Hibs, I’d be stupid not to jump at the chance and I’m delighted to be here,” he told Sky Sports.

“I’m a whole-hearted player, I give everything for the club, I’m ambitious and have a lot of goals I want to achieve.

“If you look at my record last year I scored quite a few goals, I like to score and I’m aggressive in the box.

“Lee Johnson has been brilliant from the first conversation I had with him, he really sold the club to me and European football attracted me here.

“My first impressions are everyone has made me feel welcome and I’m ready to get to work here.”