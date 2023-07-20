'Yorkshire steel and pure class' - your ideal players from 20 years ago

Michael Brown in action for Sheffield UnitedGetty Images

We asked you to tell us which player from your club's squad of 20 years ago (the 2003-04 season) would improve the current team.

Here's a selection of your replies:

Dan: Michael Brown had just come off the back of his best season, scoring 20+ goals. Would add significant steel and presence to midfield.

David: 2003-04 wasn't exactly a vintage year for United, but looking at that squad there are a number of players who gave us a lot of good memories. I think Michael Tonge could really flourish in the style that we play now, but first pick has to be a 20-year-old Phil Jagielka, bombing forward from a central defensive position.

Charlie: Has to be Phil Jagielka. How much would a 20-year-old Jags be worth in today's market?

Mark: Stuart McCall would add that steel in midfield and would get on great with Heckie as he already works with him!

Tom: Chris Morgan or Michael Brown. Yorkshire steel and pure class.

