'Signing Trippier would be a real signal of intent'

Signing Kieran Trippier would show a real statement of intent from Newcastle, according to the Telegraph's Luke Edwards.

The Magpies have made a bid for the Atletico Madrid and England right-back and talks are ongoing as Eddie Howe looks to make his first signing in the January transfer window.

Speaking on the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast, Edwards said: "With Newcastle at the moment it’s who they haven’t been linked to rather than who are they going to sign.

"The Kieran Trippier deal is definite interest. I think that is fairly advanced and all my sources at Newcastle say they definitely want him and they are hoping to make him the first player through the door.

"Although he is 31, he’s an established England international and he’s far better than any of the full-backs they have currently got. He has experience - I think he improves the team both defensively and offensively. He played for Eddie Howe at Burnley and it just makes a lot of sense to me.

"Sometimes you’ve got to spend a little bit of money on experienced players in the situation they are in.

"I think he would be a wonderful signing for him and if they get Kieran Trippier - if you look at the players Newcastle currently have, they haven’t had an England international play for them in more than a decade - it would be a real signal of intent.

"Other players will look at them and say: 'Well, if Trippier’s there and he’s playing for England, then I’ll be willing to go there as well.'

"They can spend as much as £190m. Everything I’ve heard up to this point has pointed me down the direction that it’s going to be less than that. If you asked me three or four weeks ago I’d say they would spend £50m or £60m. I’m now going to put that figure at closer to £100m."

