Liverpool v Porto: The key stats
- Published
Liverpool are unbeaten in their nine meetings with Porto in European competition (won six, drawn three), with five of those games coming during Jurgen Klopp’s reign (won four, drawn one).
This will be the fifth time that Porto have travelled to face the Reds at Anfield in European competition, while they’ve lost three of their previous four (drawn one) and only scored one goal. That lone strike came in a 4-1 defeat in November 2007 under Jesualdo Ferreira.
Should Liverpool avoid defeat in this game, Porto will be the first side they’ve faced on 10 occasions in European competition without suffering a single loss (currently won six, drawn three in nine meetings).
Liverpool have only lost two of their 23 home games in the Champions League under Klopp (won 16, drawn five). Among managers to have taken charge of 20 or more home games in the competition, Liverpool under Klopp are one of only four sides to have lost fewer than 10% of their home games (along with Barcelona under Frank Rijkaard, Juventus under Marcello Lippi and Barcelona under Pep Guardiola).