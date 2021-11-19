BBC Sport

Guardiola on Grealish, Foden & De Bruyne

Published

Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Sunday's home game against Everton.

Here are the key lines from the Manchester City boss:

  • Kevin De Bruyne will isolate for 10 days after testing positive for Covid-19 while on international duty with Belgium. It means he will miss the matches against Everton and PSG;

  • Guardiola said: "Now is about recovering well. Being a human being is more important than anything else. People are still dying, hopefully the symptoms aren't too bad";

  • Jack Grealish and Phil Foden are doubts for the game with Everton after picking up injuries during the international break;

  • On players getting injured during internationals, Guardiola said: "Always you are worried. Every time we give them fit and they come back not fit. It can happen here, but quite often it's there [on international duty]";

  • However, on his two-week break, he said: "As a club manager, I get one week's holiday. Look at my tan, it’s much better than the United game."