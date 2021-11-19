Guardiola on Grealish, Foden & De Bruyne
Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester
Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Sunday's home game against Everton.
Here are the key lines from the Manchester City boss:
Kevin De Bruyne will isolate for 10 days after testing positive for Covid-19 while on international duty with Belgium. It means he will miss the matches against Everton and PSG;
Guardiola said: "Now is about recovering well. Being a human being is more important than anything else. People are still dying, hopefully the symptoms aren't too bad";
Jack Grealish and Phil Foden are doubts for the game with Everton after picking up injuries during the international break;
On players getting injured during internationals, Guardiola said: "Always you are worried. Every time we give them fit and they come back not fit. It can happen here, but quite often it's there [on international duty]";
However, on his two-week break, he said: "As a club manager, I get one week's holiday. Look at my tan, it’s much better than the United game."