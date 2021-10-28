BBC Sport

Norwich v Leeds: What does the form show?

  • Norwich’s goal difference of -21 is the joint-worst record at this stage of a Premier League campaign, level with Sheffield Wednesday in 1999-00. Indeed, only in 1946-47 (27) have Norwich ever conceded more goals at this stage of a league campaign than their 23 shipped so far this term.

  • Leeds have just seven points from their nine league matches this season (won one, drawn four, lost four), their worst tally at this stage of a season since the 1988-89 campaign when they had only six.

  • The Canaries haven’t scored more than once in any of their last 27 Premier League matches, scoring just seven times and converting 2.6% of their shots in that time. Only two teams in English top-flight history have had longer runs without netting more than once in a game – Arsenal between September 1912 and March 1913 (28 in a row) and Wolves between January 1984 and October 2003 (30).