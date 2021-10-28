Norwich v Leeds: What does the form show?
Norwich’s goal difference of -21 is the joint-worst record at this stage of a Premier League campaign, level with Sheffield Wednesday in 1999-00. Indeed, only in 1946-47 (27) have Norwich ever conceded more goals at this stage of a league campaign than their 23 shipped so far this term.
Leeds have just seven points from their nine league matches this season (won one, drawn four, lost four), their worst tally at this stage of a season since the 1988-89 campaign when they had only six.
The Canaries haven’t scored more than once in any of their last 27 Premier League matches, scoring just seven times and converting 2.6% of their shots in that time. Only two teams in English top-flight history have had longer runs without netting more than once in a game – Arsenal between September 1912 and March 1913 (28 in a row) and Wolves between January 1984 and October 2003 (30).