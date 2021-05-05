BBC Sport

Patrick Bamford plays the piano almost as well as he plays football

Published

If you've listened to That Peter Crouch Podcast featuring Leeds striker Patrick Bamford, you'll know the guys challenged him to learn Vanessa Carlton's A Thousand Miles on the piano.

After admitting he was "not that brilliant" at playing the instrument, Bamford has kept to his word, learning the opening sequence in just a week.

See the video of Bamford's piano skills on Twitter

Listen to the latest That Peter Crouch Podcast on BBC Sounds