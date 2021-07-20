BBC Sport

Transfer news: Rice to Chelsea?

Published

West Ham United and England midfielder Declan Rice, 22, is keen to join Chelsea and the Blues will approach the Hammers to find out what it would take for a deal to be done. (Express), external

Meanwhile, West Ham have shown interest in signing Manchester City's £20m-rated Venezuela midfielder Yangel Herrera (Sun), external and are also monitoring Chelsea youngster Lewis Bates, with the England Under-19 midfielder having just one year left on his contract. (Mail), external

