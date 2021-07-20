West Ham United and England midfielder Declan Rice, 22, is keen to join Chelsea and the Blues will approach the Hammers to find out what it would take for a deal to be done. (Express), external

Meanwhile, West Ham have shown interest in signing Manchester City's £20m-rated Venezuela midfielder Yangel Herrera (Sun), external and are also monitoring Chelsea youngster Lewis Bates, with the England Under-19 midfielder having just one year left on his contract. (Mail), external

Want more transfer news? Read Tuesday's full gossip column