Phil McNulty, chief football writer

Premier League clubs have spent more than £1bn between them this summer - but who will be happiest now the transfer window is closed?

It may not have been the most exciting of deadline days but there are plenty of talking points now the transfer activity is done.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola delivered the title without a main striker last season.

The absence of Sergio Aguero for long spells did not stop them taking top spot so who would seriously bet against them repeating the feat this season?

City spent £100m on British record signing Jack Grealish to give them another point of creativity but there was disappointment in their lengthy pursuit of Harry Kane, who is staying at Spurs, and the link with Cristiano Ronaldo ended with Manchester United's declaration of interest.

If one team, one squad, can pull this off, it is Manchester City - with Grealish adding an attacking X- factor. But there is no doubt the acquisition of Kane would have made them firm favourites to retain their title.

