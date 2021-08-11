Where will Aston Villa finish this season?

It is that time of the year again. The time to gaze into the future of the Premier League and shatter the hopes and dreams of all 20 clubs with the annual predictions.

BBC Sport's chief football writer Phil McNulty has given his verdict on how the final table will look...

Aston Villa - 8th

Interesting times at Villa Park with the £100m departure of club talisman Grealish, but the club worked in smart fashion to ensure squad strengthening before signing off on the Manchester City deal.

I think Villa could be an intriguing prospect this season and, if he can stay fit, England striker Danny Ings, brought in to join Ollie Watkins in attack, could be a masterstroke signing.

Leon Bailey will add pace and threat out wide while Emiliano Buendia, signed from Norwich City, brings creativity even though he must prove he is Premier League quality. The returning Ashley Young adds vast experience.

Last season saw an improvement under manager Dean Smith. I expect the same again this season. Outside bet for a cup maybe?

