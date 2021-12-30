'Brentford are looking comfortable'

Former England international Karen Carney has been impressed by Brentford in their first season in the Premier League.

The Bees took Manchester City all the way in Wednesday night's 1-0 defeat and are nine points clear of the bottom three after 18 games.

"If you’re in your school report, you’re at your half-term appraisal and you’re looking at Brentford - they are comfortable.

"I’ve been so impressed with how they’ve adapted, they look like they’ve been here a long time and they’re not intimidated. They are physically up for the battle, they run, they work hard. This place is a fortress.

"It isn’t just Manchester City that have found it difficult. Liverpool have, Arsenal have. Chelsea got a result but they found it difficult.

"They missed that quality in the final third but that is given, it’s Manchester City, who only had three shots on target so they defended very very well."

