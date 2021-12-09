Seeing seven academy graduates make their Manchester United debut was the only positive from Wednesday's draw with Young Boys, says former striker Dion Dublin.

"The performance itself wasn’t great but it’s great to see some new young blood on the pitch getting a taste of the big time. 70,000 fans in here, all United," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"The performance itself was pretty poor, I’ve got to say. When you’ve got senior pros playing with a group of kids it's harder.

"It’s like playing in the old days in the reserves when you are the senior playing with the kids.

"The spotlight is on you. You have to perform, you have to be the leader, you have to look after the kids, bring them through, tell them where to go, how to do it, what pace to play at. There was none of that. There was no leadership from anybody."