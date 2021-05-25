Well, what a season!

It all started with a seven-goal thriller at the home of reigning champions Liverpool and finished, eight and a bit months later, with a victory over West Brom in front of more than 8,000 fans at Elland Road.

Any fears Marcelo Bielsa's side would run out of steam were swatted aside as Leeds United powered to ninth place in the Premier League table, finishing with four wins on the bounce.

Here's the story of Leeds' top-flight return in pictures

