West Ham v Tottenham: Head-to-head stats
- Published
West Ham avoided defeat in both Premier League meetings with Tottenham last season (won one, drawn one) – they haven’t managed three league games without defeat against their London rivals since May 2006.
Spurs have won three of their last four visits to the London Stadium in the Premier League, though they did lose this fixture 2-1 last season.
Tottenham have lost each of their last four Premier League London derbies, as many as they had in their previous 17 such games combined (won seven, drawn six). Spurs haven’t lost more consecutive league derbies since a run of six between March 2003 and January 2004.