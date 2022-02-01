Aston Villa considered making a £50m move for Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma during the transfer window. (Mail, via Birmingham Mail), external

Villa also turned down three bids for Brazil midfielder Douglas Luiz in January, including one on Monday, as they hope to tie the 23-year-old down to a new long-term contract. (Athletic), external

Meanwhile, Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey was offered to Villa, along with a number of other Premier League clubs, before joining Rangers from Juventus. (JOE), external

