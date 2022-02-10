Hodgson on Sarr, Watford fans and Potter
Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport
Roy Hodgson has been speaking to the media before Watford’s game with Brighton on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Ismaila Sarr should return to training tomorrow and Hodgson is looking forward to speaking with him: “I’ll need to meet him, congratulate him and then see how ready he is to play for us again.”
Hodgson says that points are more important than performances with Watford’s league position: “In most games you can find a positive or two but we need results more than anything. Even if you don’t have a reason to be disappointed with how the team played, without a result, it’s not a good moment.”
He is not targeting particular fixtures for points: “We don’t see it as a case of just taking points against teams around us. Only points will improve our position and when they don’t come, we analyse where we could have done better and prepare for the next game.”
On his first game at Vicarage Road: “It’s very reassuring to know the fans really back the team here. Our fans have a big role to play this season and I know they will play their part."
On Graham Potter’s success at Brighton: “He’s outstandingly good who handles every aspect of the job well. The club has established itself very well in this league.”