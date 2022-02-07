Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Manchester United only had themselves to blame for the mess they ended up in.

Their profligacy started in the opening two minutes, Bruno Fernandes firing over when it seemed easier to score. He then headed over from eight yards and hit the post in the second half with the goal at his mercy.

And then there was Cristiano Ronaldo who, in a game of fine margins, was only out by a couple of inches in his attempt to find the bottom corner with a penalty. It was enough though.

Jadon Sancho seemed to have put United on the road to the last 16 when he marked his FA Cup debut with a goal.

Instead, United's most realistic chance of silverware has now disappeared.

And if their evening was not miserable enough on the pitch, a technical fault meant no food or beverages could be provided at half-time, triggering chants of 'we want Glazers out' from a section of the United support.