Leicester have won their last two Premier League games, beating Manchester United and Brentford, and are looking for three consecutive league wins for the first time since winning their first three games in 2021 against Newcastle, Southampton and Chelsea.

Having lost consecutive away Premier League games at the start of February (vs Wolves & Aston Villa), Arsenal have since lost just two of their 11 league games on the road (six wins, three draws). However, they have won just one of their last 12 away Premier League matches on a Saturday that have kicked off before 1pm (five draws, six defeats), beating Fulham 3-0 on the opening day last season.