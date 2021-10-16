Man City 2-0 Burnley: Pep Guardiola reaction

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola speaking to Match of the Day: "After the international break it’s always a little bit difficult to come to a rhythm and I know how good Burnley are.

"They did really well, they have good players and we played a good 15-20 minutes in the first-half, we created chances but the last 20 minutes we lost some tempo. We did well in the second half and played really well and could’ve scored more goals.

"The importance is improving our game and I am satisfied that the second-half was better than first. The team showed me the way we want to play and the shape we want to play in.

"All the guys gave everything, it doesn’t matter if the performance is good or not, it’s important that you fight for your teammates and everyone was incredible."