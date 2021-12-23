BBC Sport

Hasenhuttl on injuries, five subs & West Ham

Published

Ralph Hasenhuttl has been speaking to the media before Southampton's Boxing Day match at West Ham.

Here is what he had to say:

  • Covid-wise, "so far we are ok” and there are no new positive cases.

  • “The injury situation is also getting better” - with Che Adams and Stuart Armstrong back in training.

  • Hasenhuttl says players get dressed in their car and eat at home to "minimise the time around the training ground" and stay safe.

  • On the lack of positive cases, Hasenhuttl says he "trust my players 100%" and says they know how to avoid risks at home.

  • He is in favour of having five substitutions and said playing without this in the Premier League and without a winter break can "force injuries".

  • On West Ham, Hasenhuttl said Sunday's opponents are "maybe the only team in the moment that is able to step in the top six table".

  • He added the Hammers are "very compact, very strong" opponents and said the Saints need a good performance from the first minute.