Hasenhuttl on injuries, five subs & West Ham
Ralph Hasenhuttl has been speaking to the media before Southampton's Boxing Day match at West Ham.
Here is what he had to say:
Covid-wise, "so far we are ok” and there are no new positive cases.
“The injury situation is also getting better” - with Che Adams and Stuart Armstrong back in training.
Hasenhuttl says players get dressed in their car and eat at home to "minimise the time around the training ground" and stay safe.
On the lack of positive cases, Hasenhuttl says he "trust my players 100%" and says they know how to avoid risks at home.
He is in favour of having five substitutions and said playing without this in the Premier League and without a winter break can "force injuries".
On West Ham, Hasenhuttl said Sunday's opponents are "maybe the only team in the moment that is able to step in the top six table".
He added the Hammers are "very compact, very strong" opponents and said the Saints need a good performance from the first minute.