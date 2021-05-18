Fans are preparing to return to Elland Road when Leeds host West Brom on Sunday, and the Whites' ground made it into the list of the toughest places to play - as decided by Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards.

"I loved Elland Road. It was one of those grounds I just knew I would score goals. It is a great atmosphere. I loved going there; it was always a happy hunting ground. [The fans] were boisterous," Shearer told the Match of the Day: Top 10 podcast earlier this season.

Richards added: "I wasn't playing but when I was at Aston Villa, I went to watch them against Leeds and I was in the Leeds end.

“Villa had a shot and I must have clapped my hands and some guy next to me said: 'What you doing here, fella?' I said I was watching the game. He said: 'Why are you cheering for Aston Villa?' The fella stood up, so I stood up as well. He came towards my face and I thought: if I fight here I am going to get in trouble."

