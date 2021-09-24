Lage on free transfers, injuries & Jimenez
Wolves boss Bruno Lage has been speaking to the media before the trip to Southampton on Sunday:
Here are the key lines:
He says striker Raul Jimenez - who fractured his skull last season - must continue to wear his head protector for his own safety, even if it means re-learning how to head the ball. Lage accepts Jimenez is faced with a challenge "like heading with a helmet" but added: "After the process we did to recover him we need to help him adapt";
Rayan Ait Nouri (concussion) and Yerson Mosquera (hamstring) will not be fit to face Southampton after sustaining injuries against Tottenham in the EFL Cup;
Lage says he is considering scouring the free transfer market to find "two or three" more players, adding: "We need guys to help us, not players to fill up the squad or I would prefer working the way we are working with these guys".