Leicester 0-1 Man City: Fantasy football top performers

Manchester City clinched a 1-0 victory over Leicester in the fourth round of Premier League fixtures - but who were the top fantasy football performers from the match?

The bonus points went to Manchester City players:

Joao Cancelo (3)

Bernardo Silva (2)

Ruben Dias (1)

So which Manchester City and Leicester players - if any - should be making it into your team for gameweek five? Don't forget this week's deadline is 18:30 BST on Friday before Newcastle face Leeds.

Read Alistair Bruce-Ball's fantasy football tips to find out

And listen to the Fantasy 606 podcast on BBC Sounds