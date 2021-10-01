Lawro's predictions: Brighton v Arsenal

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Brighton missed the chance to go top of the table on Monday but the way they snatched a point right at the end of their game against Crystal Palace will still give them a big lift.

The Seagulls have made a really impressive start to the season, but Arsenal are on a bit of a roll at the moment.

That run won't last for too long - not a lot has changed about the Gunners, really, because I still think they will go on streaks of good or bad results just like last season - but they will be smiling on Saturday evening anyway.

MVP's prediction: Arsenal started the season in shocking form but they have started to pick up a lot in the past few weeks. Brighton are doing amazing though and I think they will edge this one. 2-1

