Celtic's Hatate has 'improved a lot'

Celtic midfielder Reo Hatate believes he has "improved a lot" after securing his second winner's medal with the club.

The Scottish Premiership player of the month for February added the Viaplay Cup on Sunday to last season's league title win.

Hatate, 25, joined Celtic from Kawasaki Frontale in January 2022 and has scored eight goals in 34 appearances this term, including two in the recent Scottish Cup defeat of Sunday's league opponents St Mirren.

And, speaking through a translator, Hatate said: "If I can improve more, I can bring myself to another level. I will work hard and try my best.

“I'm a player that makes a difference in the final third and that's the key for the team as well so I want to make a good number in terms of goals and assists.

"I have improved a lot, I have become much stronger in terms of mentality since coming to Scotland.

"I really enjoy working under Ange Postecoglou. He is always giving me a challenge every game so that brings me to an even higher level of football."